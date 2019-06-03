Registration is open for the 2019 conference of the International Association for Food Protection, set for July 21-24 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville. Attendees who register early receive a discount, which is available through June 20. View fee details here.

Professor Barbara Chamberlin of New Mexico State University will open the conference with the Ivan Parkin Lecture on Sunday evening. Are presentation is entitled “The Power of Play: Using Media to Educate Our Stakeholders.” Monday’s agenda includes FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas and USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety U.S. Department of Agriculture Mindy Brashears.

On Wednesday, CDC’s Robert V. Tauxe, the director of the division of foodborne, waterborne and environmental diseases will close the conference sessions with the John H. Silliker Lecture, which he has titled “From Outbreak Catastrophes to Clades of Concern, How Whole Genome Sequencing Can Change the Food Safety Landscape.”

For those interested in exhibitor space, the Exhibitor Registration Form can be found here, with additional information including the current exhibitor list and floor plan. Booth information such as selection and cancellation deadlines, as well as sponsorship and program book listing deadlines can be viewed here.

With a reputation for quality content, the IAFP Annual Meeting features more than 1,000 technical, poster and symposia presentations detailing current information on a variety of topics relating to food safety. Among the workshops, receptions, poster sessions, lectures, luncheons, technical and educational sessions, IAFP features special Student Activities. Additionally, attendees can also view a list of Committee & PDG Meetings.

The IAFP provides food safety professionals around the world with a forum to exchange information on protecting the food supply. Each year, the IAFP hosts the conference to provide information on current and emerging food safety issues, the latest science, innovative solutions to new and recurring problems, and the opportunity to network with thousands of food safety professionals from around the globe.

The event has grown to become the leading food safety conference worldwide, with attendance of more than 3,600 people from the industry, academia, and government from six continents. Exhibits include the latest in available technologies and leading experts will present information about a variety of topics.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)