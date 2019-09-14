This week, the CFIA added more pâtés, mousses, terrines, and rillettes to a recall list involving multiple brands.

In an initial recall notice posted on Aug. 31, the CFIA warned consumers not consume various The Deli-Shop brand Pâtés because of possible Listeria contamination found by CFIA test results.

On Sept. 12, the CFIA announced that Les Spécialités Prodal (1975) Ltée is recalling various brands of pâtés, mousses, terrines, and rillettes from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The CFIA said consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers, and foodservice establishments should not sell or use the implicated products.

According to the recall notice, the recalled products have been sold ‘clerk-served’ from retail counters up to and including September 12, 2019, with or without a label. The CFIA advises consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product to contact their retailer.The following products were sold in Ontario and Quebec:

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product The Deli-Shop Country-style Pâté – Cognac 150 g 0 59749 95188 3 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 The Deli-Shop Country-style Pâté – Pepper 150 g 0 59749 95189 0 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 The Deli-Shop Country-style Pâté – Old Fashioned 150 g 0 59749 95187 6 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 The Deli-Shop Liver Pâté – Fine Herbs 150 g 0 59749 95191 3 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 The Deli-Shop Liver Pâté – Garlic 150 g 0 59749 95190 6 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 The Deli-Shop Liver Pâté – Old Fashioned 150 g 0 59749 95192 0 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Paysan Country-style Pâté 2 x 100 g 0 68104 02286 1 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Paysan Country-style Pâté with black pepper 2 x 100 g 0 68104 02287 8 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Paysan Liver Pâté 2 x 100 g 0 68104 02288 5 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Paysan Liver Pâté with garlic 2 x 100 g 0 68104 02289 2 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Première moisson Poultry rillettes 125 g 0 29145 13471 5 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Première moisson Liver pâté 125 g 0 29145 50006 0 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Première moisson Country-style pâté 125 g 0 29145 50506 5 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Première moisson Black peppercorn country-style pâté 125 g 0 29145 50516 4 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Première moisson Country-style pâté with cognac 125 g 0 29145 50526 3 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Première moisson Duck and pork à l’orange terrine 125 g 0 29145 51006 9 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Première moisson Rabbit and pork terrine with white wine 125 g 0 29145 51126 4 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Première moisson Poultry liver mousse with port 125 g 0 29145 52506 3 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Première moisson Rillettes du Mans 125 g 0 29145 52006 8 All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC12 Les Specialites Prodal (1975) Ltee Country style pate with cognac Variable Variable All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC18 Les Specialites Prodal (1975) Ltee Country style pate Variable Variable All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC18 Les Specialites Prodal (1975) Ltee Country style pate with pepper Variable Variable All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC18 Les Specialites Prodal (1975) Ltee Liver pate Variable Variable All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC18 Les Specialites Prodal (1975) Ltee Liver pate with garlic Variable Variable All Best Before dates up to

and including 2019OC18 Les Specialites Prodal (1975) Ltee Liver pate with fine herbs Variable Variable All Best Before dates up to and including 2019OC18

There is yet to be any reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products. Consumers can find a full list of implicated product labels here.

“This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation,” the recall notice said.

Anyone who thinks they have become sick from consuming a recalled product should call their doctor, the CFIA warned. The CFIA is also concerned the recalled product may currently be stored in consumers’ homes. Any recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are, particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die. Who is affected

The updated recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.