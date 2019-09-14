Urban Remedy of California, a producer, and retailer of ‘ultra-fresh, organic meals’ is recalling 76 salads and wraps because they contain spinach that may be contaminated with E. coli, according to a recall notice posted on the FDA’s website.

“Seventy-six salads and wraps are still unaccounted for. No juices or any other products are being recalled,” the recall notice said.

According to the FDA, spinach from a supplier tested positive for a small amount of E. coli bacteria. Urban Remedy CEO Paul Coletta Coletta said that Urban Remedy will no longer buy spinach from the supplier.

The recalled products were sold in Urban Remedy’s retail stores, at Whole Foods Markets, online, and at other California retailers. All remaining affected products have been removed from store shelves and the Urban Remedy website.

There have been no illnesses reported to date in connection to the recalled salads and wraps.

According to the recall, all of the potentially affected products have a “use-by date” of September 15. Consumers who purchased any of the following products are advised to throw them out or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund:

Item Name UPC Item Code Use-By Date Product

Size Quantity Black Rice Umeboshi Bowl 813377 022595 9/15/2019 12 oz 30 The Benedict Brunch Bowl 813377 022854 9/15/2019 9.7 oz 21 Samosa Cauli Wrap 813377 023097 9/15/2019 6.7 oz 14 Green Tea Leaf Salad 813377 023158 9/15/2019 6.7 oz 11

Symptoms of E. coli infection can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. The infection and complications are sometimes fatal.

High-risk groups for severe illness and complications include young children, older and/or frail adults, pregnant women and people with suppressed immune systems such as diabetics, HIV patients, transplant recipients, and cancer patients.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 855-875-8423.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)