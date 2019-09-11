According to a recall notice posted on the FDA’s website, Hometown Food Company is recalling approximately 374 cases of two specific lot codes of its “Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin Mix” after standard quality batch testing indicated the presence of gluten derived from wheat, rye, barley, or crossbreeds of these grains.

“For people who have a wheat allergy, celiac disease or gluten and wheat sensitivity, consuming gluten or wheat may have adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions. If you feel ill or are at all concerned about illness, please contact your physician,” the FDA warned.

The affected cases of impacted “Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin Mix” were distributed nationwide through two retailers. Consumers can identify the recalled product by the following case item codes, UPC codes, lot codes, and Best-If-Used-By dates:

Item Name Case Item Code UPC Item Code Lot Code BIUB Date Martha White Gluten-Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin 7oz 1 1330082014 5 0 1330082014 8 9 204 JAN 23 2021 Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin 7oz 1 1330082014 5 0 1330082014 8 9 205 JAN 24 2021

“No other Martha White or Hometown Food Company products are impacted by this limited, voluntary recall,” the recall notice said. “All products with other Best-If-Used-By Dates and Lot Codes are not affected by this recall.” Consumers can find the “Best-If-Used-By” dates on the back of the pouch.

To date, there have been no reports of illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

If consumers have the affected product in a home or business where someone suffers from a wheat allergy, celiac disease or gluten and wheat sensitivity, do not consume it. The affected product should be thrown out immediately or returned to the retail location where it was purchased for a refund. This voluntary recall is being made with the full knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“At Hometown Food Company, nothing is more important than the safety and integrity of our products,” Hometown Food Company said. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may cause and are offering replacement coupons for your product.”

Consumers can contact the company at 1-866-219-9333.

