The Food and Drug Administration recently issued a “GRAS No Objection Letter” for Parabel USA Inc.’s trademarked Lentein plant protein, according to the ingredient producer.

Parabel CEO Anthony Tiarks said getting a “no objection letter” from FDA goes beyond their strict compliance to industry standards “and reaffirms our company’s values of transparency and safety.”

Parabel USA Inc., is based in Vero Beach, FL. The company produces plant-based, non-GMO ingredients and promotes social and environmental benefits through its hydroponic system and community investment, according to a news release.

Described by some as the world’s “most sustainable and complete food source,” Lentein is derived from water lentils or Lemnaceae. The plant is described as “protein rich and nutrient dense” with the ability to solve supply issues while the food industry seeks sustainable and healthy alternatives to conventional ingredients.

The high yielding water lentil can be harvested daily, able to double its biomass in 24 to 36 hours. Unlike some other flora in the plant protein category, including soy, the protein in Lentein contains higher levels of essential amino acids and BCAAs.

The company says the ingredient contains other macro and micro nutrients comparable to animal protein and whey, including Omega 3 fatty acids, Lutein, and dietary fibers. It is “free of food allergens” and also has a PDCAAS (Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score) of .93.

One serving of 70 percent lean ground, 4 ounces, has about 16 grams of protein, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In addition to the “Generally Recognized As Safe” designation, the FDA said that Lentein could be considered as a “color additive” in future applications, which would require the company to file another petition with the agency.

According to Parable, its Lentein product imparts a “vibrant green color” to the application and keeps its color through different temperatures. They want to make sure that they are “offering not just a highly nutritional product but also an ingredient that solves problems for our customers.”

Parabel’s facilities have been successfully audited against SQF standards; and HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) for its’ food safety and quality management system. SQF is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), “considered to be a leader in food safety advancement.”

Parabel’s products are also Non-GMO Project Verified, and are certified Kosher and Halal.

The firm’s existing facility produces 300 tons of Lentein each year. A second farm,’ which is expected to be completed in early 2019, will produce up to 3000 additional tons to meet expanding global demand for plant protein.

Tiarks said Parabel has a Global Intellectual Property portfolio of more than 70 granted and pending patents, covering all aspects of production from crop growth to finished products.

“This focus on our IP, since 2011, has been to ensure that Parabel has global protection in the multiple sectors of our business. A new food ingredient is not only unusual and valuable, but it is a highly disruptive event in the food chain for the world,” Tiaras said.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)