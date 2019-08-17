Spanish authorities have linked an outbreak of Listeria that has affected more than 40 people to a brand of meat.

La Consejería de Salud y Familias de la Junta de Andalucía reported those ill lived in Seville and Huelva and became sick in the past three weeks.

The agency connected illnesses to the product by interviewing patients. It has a commercial name of “La Mechá” and is made by the company Magrudis, based in Seville. The item has been withdrawn from sale.

Local media reported that 44 people were affected. Half of them needed hospital treatment.

Previously, 16 Listeria infections were noted in two weeks in the two areas of Spain. Health authorities reported 12 listeriosis cases in Seville and four in Huelva with four people needing hospital treatment.

It can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop. Symptoms of infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

Salmonella outbreaks in Madrid

Meanwhile, health officials in Madrid have issued a warning after 14 outbreaks of Salmonella so far this year in the region. La Comunidad de Madrid through the Dirección General de Salud Pública de la Consejería de Sanidad focused their alert on foods prepared with eggs such as tortillas or mayonnaise.

In the 14 outbreaks in 2019, 59 people have been affected after eating at home or in catering establishments. Foods most often linked to these outbreaks have been made with eggs.

Officials said most infections can be avoided with adequate hygiene measures such as keeping eggs in the fridge, cooking tortillas thoroughly and eating immediately or storing leftovers in the fridge until they will be eaten and for no more than two days.

Homemade sauces made with raw eggs should not be eaten by vulnerable people, including pregnant women, older people, very young children or people with immune problems.

La Dirección General de Salud Pública will perform 4,000 inspections and audits during the summer to prevent salmonellosis and other foodborne diseases.

Finally, around 100 people fell sick with Salmonella after attending a festival in early August in Ceuta, Spain.

The Minister of Health, Social Services and Equality, Javier Guerrero, said the food poisoning was traced to one of the booths in the fairgrounds but no infections were serious.

Health authorities carried out 69 inspections at booths and fast food stalls before, on the days of the fair and after as part of the investigation.

He ruled out the presence of other outbreaks in the fairgrounds. Further testing is ongoing to confirm the food source and serotype of Salmonella involved.

