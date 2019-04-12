Consumers are still at risk from recalled Ready-To-Eat (RTE) sandwiches, wraps, and salads after the FDA posted an extended recall notice of the implicated Great American Marketing Inc. products, which could be contaminated with Listeria. In addition to the previously reported RTE sandwiches, wraps, and salads, more products have joined the company’s recall list, as posted by the FDA, making it likely that consumers may still have the potentially life-threatening ready-to-eat products in their refrigerators. Initially, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) posted a recall notice on Tuesday, for the RTE sandwiches, wraps, and salads from Great American Marketing Inc. of Houston, Texas. Later that day, the FDA posted a recall with additional products listed as subject to recall. Consumers can look for the following details to determine whether they have any of the recalled product on hand: 9.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CAESAR SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN & CAESAR DRESSING” with a sell-by-date of 04/09/19 through 04/15/19;

10.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CHEF SALAD TURKEY, HAM & CHEESE, WITH RANCH DRESSING” with a sell-by-date of 04/09/19 through 04/15/19;

8.1-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CLUB WRAP Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Bacon Bits & Cheese” with a sell-by-date of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19;

7.4-oz. plastic sealed carton containing “corner store market CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP Chicken Strips & Cheese with Caesar Dressing” with a sell-by-date of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19;

Corner Store Market DELI CUT HAM AND AMERICAN a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;

Corner Store Market DELI CUT TURKEY with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;

Corner Store Market CHICKEN SALAD with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;

Corner Store Market JALAPENO PIMENTO CHEESE with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;

Corner Store Market ITALIAN 6″ SUB with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;

Corner Store Market TURKEY PEPPER JACK 6″ SUB with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;

Corner Store Market TURKEY AND SWISS with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”; and

Corner Store Market HAM AND CHEDDAR SANDWICH with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;

The recalled RTE products were distributed throughout Texas, and sold in Valero Corner Stores and Circle K Stores under Corner Store Market Label in different packaging shapes and sizes, and were produced on various dates from March 27, 2019, through April 8, 2019. As the FSIS recall noted, the problem was discovered when the FDA notified FSIS that routine testing of a shared FSIS and FDA processing area within the establishment was confirmed positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.