Consumers are still at risk from recalled Ready-To-Eat (RTE) sandwiches, wraps, and salads after the FDA posted an extended recall notice of the implicated Great American Marketing Inc. products, which could be contaminated with Listeria.
In addition to the previously reported RTE sandwiches, wraps, and salads, more products have joined the company’s recall list, as posted by the FDA, making it likely that consumers may still have the potentially life-threatening ready-to-eat products in their refrigerators.
Initially, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) posted a recall notice on Tuesday, for the RTE sandwiches, wraps, and salads from Great American Marketing Inc. of Houston, Texas. Later that day, the FDA posted a recall with additional products listed as subject to recall. Consumers can look for the following details to determine whether they have any of the recalled product on hand:
- 9.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CAESAR SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN & CAESAR DRESSING” with a sell-by-date of 04/09/19 through 04/15/19;
- 10.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CHEF SALAD TURKEY, HAM & CHEESE, WITH RANCH DRESSING” with a sell-by-date of 04/09/19 through 04/15/19;
- 8.1-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CLUB WRAP Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Bacon Bits & Cheese” with a sell-by-date of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19;
- 7.4-oz. plastic sealed carton containing “corner store market CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP Chicken Strips & Cheese with Caesar Dressing” with a sell-by-date of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19;
- Corner Store Market DELI CUT HAM AND AMERICAN a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;
- Corner Store Market DELI CUT TURKEY with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;
- Corner Store Market CHICKEN SALAD with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;
- Corner Store Market JALAPENO PIMENTO CHEESE with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;
- Corner Store Market ITALIAN 6″ SUB with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;
- Corner Store Market TURKEY PEPPER JACK 6″ SUB with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;
- Corner Store Market TURKEY AND SWISS with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”; and
- Corner Store Market HAM AND CHEDDAR SANDWICH with a sell-by-date of “040819”, “040919”, “041119”, “041319”, “041419”, “041519”, “041619”, “041819” and “042019”;
The recalled RTE products were distributed throughout Texas, and sold in Valero Corner Stores and Circle K Stores under Corner Store Market Label in different packaging shapes and sizes, and were produced on various dates from March 27, 2019, through April 8, 2019. As the FSIS recall noted, the problem was discovered when the FDA notified FSIS that routine testing of a shared FSIS and FDA processing area within the establishment was confirmed positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, however, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers should remember that refrigeration does not kill Listeria, or keep it from growing.
“The production of these products has been suspended while FDA, USDA and the Company continue to remediate the production line and investigate the source of the problem,” the FDA recall said.
Advice to consumers
Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled RTE sandwiches, wraps, and salads and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.
Also, because it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, people who have eaten the recalled RTE sandwiches, wraps, and salads should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks.
Although healthy adults may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Other high-risk groups for serious infections that are sometimes fatal include young children, older people and anyone with a suppressed immune system.
