The state of New York is warning people to not consume unpasteurized raw milk from Churchtown Dairy due to possible contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes.

On Friday, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets notified the dairy that a presumptive positive detection for Listeria was made from a bottled milk sample pulled from the dairy’s cooler on July 22. Listeria Monocytogenes is a species of bacteria that can cause the infection listeriosis.

No reported cases of the illness associated with the milk have been reported.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets said that consumers who purchased raw milk from the Foundation for Ag Integrity Churchtown Dairy should immediately dispose of it and call 518-851-2042.

The dairy’s cheese and other products are still approved for sale by state Agriculture and Markets.

Churchtown Dairy manages a 28-cow biodynamic raw milk dairy herd on 250 acres, according to its website.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets is reminding consumers that raw milk does not provide the protection of pasteurization, a process that kills bacteria responsible for numerous illnesses and diseases.

Information about Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has consumed any of the implicated milk and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has consumed any of the raw milk, or served it to children or other adults, should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

