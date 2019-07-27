Kent Quality Foods Inc. of Grand Rapids, Michigan has recalled approximately 48,681 pounds of ready-to-eat polish sausage with beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, “specifically pieces of flexible pink rubber,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reports.

The firm received two complaints of extraneous materials from retailers on July 17, 2019, and July 18, 2019, leading to the recall.

The ready-to-eat polish sausage with beef items was packaged on June 17, 2019, and June 20, 2019. The recalled products include:

36-oz. packages containing three 12 oz. individually wrapped pieces of “TETON WATERS RANCH COOKED UNCURED POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH BEEF” with a “Use/Freeze By SEP 16 2019” or “Use/Freeze By SEP 19 2019” marked on the package.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 5694” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the package. These items were shipped to retail locations in California and Utah.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

