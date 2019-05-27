Memorial Day kicks off the official start of summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants to remind you to prevent foodborne illness before you light up that grill and pack up the cooler. Hot and humid weather combined with outdoor activities, provide the perfect environment for harmful bacteria to multiply on food and make people sick.

Fill your picnic basket with these items that will help keep your summer fun while handling food at your Memorial Day gathering:

If running water is not available, bring soap, paper towels, hand sanitizer or moist towelettes. This will help keep your hands clean throughout the day especially after handling any raw meat or poultry.

Avoid cross contamination by using clean plates and utensils. Don’t place cooked food on a plate that once held raw meat or poultry.

Bring a couple of portable coolers – one for perishable foods and one for beverages– filled with ice. Perishable items like raw chicken, burgers or appetizers like fresh salsa, guacamole or bean salads should be kept at 40 degrees F or below.

Don’t forget the food thermometer! Cook meat and poultry to the safe internal temperatures. Checking the temperature is the only way to know if your food is safe to consume. USDA recommended safe minimum internal temperatures are: Beef, pork, lamb and veal (steaks, roasts and chops): 145 degrees F with a three-minute rest time Fish: 145 degrees F Ground meats (beef, veal, lamb, pork): 160 degrees F Whole poultry, poultry breasts and ground poultry: 165 degrees F

Bring the right amount of food that you will consume at your picnic, but if you still have some leftovers, don’t leave them outdoors for more than two hours.

Foodborne illnesses can be prevented by properly handling food at home or outdoors. Make sure to follow our four steps – Clean, Separate, Cook and Chill – to food safety all year and during special occasions like this Memorial Day holiday.

Need more food safety information? Call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, or email or chat at AskKaren.gov.

Editor’s note: Public health officials at all levels say homegrown and other foods referred to as local, such as those sold at farmers markets, are not inherently safer than grocery store foods. Also, many smaller farmers and food businesses are not subject to all of the food safety regulations that apply to larger operations. Consumers should apply food safety rules to all foods and beverages.

