Several people in France are part of a Listeria outbreak linked to eating cheese made by one company.

Santé publique France, the public health agency, identified cases of Listeria infection in people who consumed cheese made by Fromagère de la Brie. Food Safety News has contacted the agency to confirm details of the outbreak.

The initial investigation led to the withdrawal from sale and recall of all cheese made from raw and pasteurized milk manufactured by Fromagère de la Brie on its site of St Siméon, a village in the French region Île-de-France.

Epidemiological, environmental and food traceability investigations are continuing to identify the origin of contamination.

Affected brand names are Fromagere de la Brie, Loiseau, Hennart, Beillevaire and Fromagerie du Dolloir.

Creams and cheeses were marketed until April 9, 2019, under different national brands and retail stores.

French authorities urged people with any of the affected products to not consume and return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Some of the cheese was exported to Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg where it has also been recalled.

All lots and dates from February 10, 2019 of Fromagere de la Brie branded Brie, Coulommiers, Chevru, Chatel, Marquise, Saint-Simeon, Vignelaits, Bayard, Jean de Brie, Brillat-Savarin, Creme de France, Explorateur, Morin, Fromage a la Truffe d’été and Le coeur de la Fromagere, Coulommiers 45 percent Reflet de France is part of the recall.

All dates of Loiseau branded Brie de Meaux, Brie de Melun, Brie le Montereau, Montereau Poivre, Coulommiers and Orvannais with lot codes starting FB19 are affected.

All lots and dates of Hennart brand Boule de Raisin, Brie Aux Brisures de Truffes, Brie a la Moutarde, Brie au Poivre, Brie de Chevru, Brie de Melun, Camembert Bleu d’Auvergne, Chanteraine, Coulommiers Jeune, Coulommiers Fourre Aux Noix, Cremeux au Poivre, Fleuricreme and Plateau du Voyageur are involved as well as certain Hennart brand Brie de Meaux AOP jeune and Brie de Meaux AOP half affine.

Some Brie, Brillat Savarin and Brie de Nangis of the Beillevaire brand and all dates and lots of Coulommiers of the Fromagerie du Dolloir mark are also implicated.

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes. It can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems as well as miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and sometimes nausea or diarrhea. If the infection spreads to the nervous system, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions may occur. The incubation period is usually one to two weeks but can vary between a few and up to 90 days.

