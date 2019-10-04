The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in September suspended the Safe Food for Canadians licenses for three food businesses. Officials are investigating one of the companies in connection with an outbreak and recalls have been issued.

The CFIA’s reasons for suspending, canceling, or refusing to renew the license or registration of a food establishment or company are generally one or more of the following:

The operator of the establishment or company:

has provided false information to the CFIA;

has not maintained and operated the facility under regulatory requirements;

has not complied with other requirements of the Acts or Regulations enforced by the CFIA;

has not provided reasonable assistance to enable the CFIA to carry out its duties; or

has unpaid fees to the CFIA

Suspensions during September went to Fairview Bakery, Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd., and St. Ann’s Foods.

CFIA suspended the license # 3WYHVFPD because Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. failed to implement effective control measures in accordance with Part 4 of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFCR).

CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, with food recalls associated with the food safety investigation.

The CFIA suspended the Safe Food for Canadians (SFC) license of 1030014 Alberta Ltd. (doing business as Fairview Bakery), an establishment located in Calgary, Alberta that produces “ready-to-eat” meat products, effective September 4, 2019.

While the suspension is in effect, the license holder may not conduct any activity for which SFC license #6F4BXMVL was issued.

There is no food recall associated with the suspension.

CFIA suspended the license because the license holder failed to comply with elements of Part 4 of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations, including having the appropriate equipment and requisite establishment conditions in place and implementing a preventive control plan.

License holders are responsible for ensuring that they comply with Canada’s food laws. CFIA is committed to enforcing those laws.

The license suspension will be lifted if CFIA determines that acceptable corrective actions were taken to address the non-compliance(s). Without action, within 90 days after suspension, CFIA may cancel the license.

The CFIA also suspended the Safe Food for Canadians (SFC) license #3WYHVFPD (Est. 99) of Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. — also doing business as Tri-Pet Holdings Incorporated — a beef slaughter and processing establishment located in Toronto, Ontario, effective Sept. 17.

While the suspension is in effect, the license holder may not conduct any activity for which SFC license # 3WYHVFPD was issued.

Finally, the CFIA suspended the licenses #6NTLWYHV issued to Canadian Select Meats Inc. and #8HMG4GLC to The Beef Boutique LTD, both operating as St. Ann’s Foods Inc., Est. 639.

St. Ann’s Foods Inc. is a meat processing establishment located in Toronto, Ontario.

While the suspension is in effect, no activities falling under the scope of SFC license #6NTLWYHV and license #8HMG4GLC may occur.

Currently, no recalls are associated with this suspension. CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation. Recalls will be announced in public alerts if they occur.

CFIA suspended the license because the company failed to implement effective control measures in accordance with Part 4 of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFCR).

The license suspension will be lifted if CFIA determines that corrective action has been taken. If corrective action is not taken within 90 days after suspension, CFIA may cancel the license. CFIA may also cancel the license on other grounds set out in section 39 of the SFCR. Cancellation can occur after the license holder has been notified of the grounds for cancellation and provided with an opportunity to be heard.

CFIA publishes SFC license suspensions and cancellations on its website.

