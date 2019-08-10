After a consumer complaint, Taylor Farms Inc. of Chicago is recalling 342 pounds of breaded chicken because of a processing defect that may have led to undercooking of products, a recall notice posted on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website announced on Friday.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The recalled ready-to-eat breaded chicken items were produced on Aug. 3 and can be identified by the following information:

14.75-oz. sealed clear trays containing “Parmesan Topped Chicken with Spaghetti” with lot codes “TFIL215A001” and “TFIL216A001” and “Use by” dates 8/14/19 and 8/15/19 represented on the label;

12.5-oz. sealed clear trays containing “Homestyle Fried Chicken Dinner” with lot codes “TFIL215A001” and “TFIL216A001” and “Use by” dates 8/13/19 and 8/14/19 represented on the label; and

9-oz. cardboard trays with plastic lids containing “Breaded Chicken Breast” with lot codes “TFIL215A001” and “TFIL216A001” and “Use by” dates 8/09/19 and 8/10/19 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. or P-21794” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia. According to the recall notice, the implicated products were sold in the deli sections at retailer locations.

“The problem was discovered when the recalling firm notified FSIS of a consumer complaint.” the recall notice said.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, the recall notice said.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 855-455-0098.