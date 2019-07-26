Associated Grocers is recalling certain Celebrate brand frozen profiteroles and eclairs from the marketplace because of a risk of possible Salmonella contamination.

According to the recall notice posted on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website, the recall was triggered by findings from an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings,” the agency statement said.

The CFIA said it is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Consumers can identify the recalled product by the following information:

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product Celebrate Mini Chocolate Eclairs 365 g 8 858762 720047 All codes Celebrate Classical Profiteroles / Classic Profiteroles 325 g 8 858762 720009 All codes Celebrate Egg Nog Profiteroles 375 g 8 858762 720016 All codes

According to the recall notice, Associated Grocers distributed the recalled products at the retail level in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

“Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below,” Associated Grocers warned.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are more fragile, according to the state health agency.

Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days. It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and not get sick or show any symptoms, but still, be able to spread the infection to others.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria, but in some people, it takes two weeks for symptoms to develop. Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea, and vomiting. These symptoms usually last for four to seven days.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)