Canadian company Sikorski Sausages Co. Ltd. of London, Ontario, is recalling about 75 pounds of various imported meat and poultry sausage that was not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.SDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reported Friday. Without the benefit of full inspection, a possibility of adverse health consequences exists.

The various ready-to-eat meat and poultry sausage products were imported from Canada on May 14. Sikorski Sausages Co. shipped the sausage to a retail location in California. The recalled sausage was sold in varying weights from deli or meat counters.
The following products are subject to recall:

Product Name

Best Before Date

Lot Code

US Export – Garlic Sausage

2019.06.22

26866

US Export – Chorizo Sausage

2019.06.22

26849

US Export – Debrecyna Sausage

2019.06.19

26835

US Export – Double Smoked Sausage

2019.06.22

26872

US Export – Podhalanska BBQ Sausage

2019.06.22

26870

US Export – Polish Ham Kolbassa Ring

2019.06.19

26834

US Export – Village Sausage

2019.06.22

26852

US Export – Frankfurters

2019.06.22

26841

US Export – Vienna Wiener

2019.06.18

26836

US Export – Kabanos Sausage

2019.06.22

26876

US Export – Chicken & Turkey Sausage w. Parsley

2019.06.22page1image3435598064

26840

The sausage products subject to recall bear Canadian establishment number “810” within the Canadian mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

To date, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. However, anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the recall notice said.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms notify their customers of the recall, and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Michael Zoltanski, Sikorski Sausages Customer Service Representative, at 519-317-8711.

