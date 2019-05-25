Canadian company Sikorski Sausages Co. Ltd. of London, Ontario, is recalling about 75 pounds of various imported meat and poultry sausage that was not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.SDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reported Friday. Without the benefit of full inspection, a possibility of adverse health consequences exists.

The various ready-to-eat meat and poultry sausage products were imported from Canada on May 14. Sikorski Sausages Co. shipped the sausage to a retail location in California. The recalled sausage was sold in varying weights from deli or meat counters.

The following products are subject to recall:

Product Name Best Before Date Lot Code US Export – Garlic Sausage 2019.06.22 26866 US Export – Chorizo Sausage 2019.06.22 26849 US Export – Debrecyna Sausage 2019.06.19 26835 US Export – Double Smoked Sausage 2019.06.22 26872 US Export – Podhalanska BBQ Sausage 2019.06.22 26870 US Export – Polish Ham Kolbassa Ring 2019.06.19 26834 US Export – Village Sausage 2019.06.22 26852 US Export – Frankfurters 2019.06.22 26841 US Export – Vienna Wiener 2019.06.18 26836 US Export – Kabanos Sausage 2019.06.22 26876 US Export – Chicken & Turkey Sausage w. Parsley 2019.06.22 26840