Canadian company Sikorski Sausages Co. Ltd. of London, Ontario, is recalling about 75 pounds of various imported meat and poultry sausage that was not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.SDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reported Friday. Without the benefit of full inspection, a possibility of adverse health consequences exists.
|
Product Name
|
Best Before Date
|
Lot Code
|
US Export – Garlic Sausage
|
2019.06.22
|
26866
|
US Export – Chorizo Sausage
|
2019.06.22
|
26849
|
US Export – Debrecyna Sausage
|
2019.06.19
|
26835
|
US Export – Double Smoked Sausage
|
2019.06.22
|
26872
|
US Export – Podhalanska BBQ Sausage
|
2019.06.22
|
26870
|
US Export – Polish Ham Kolbassa Ring
|
2019.06.19
|
26834
|
US Export – Village Sausage
|
2019.06.22
|
26852
|
US Export – Frankfurters
|
2019.06.22
|
26841
|
US Export – Vienna Wiener
|
2019.06.18
|
26836
|
US Export – Kabanos Sausage
|
2019.06.22
|
26876
|
US Export – Chicken & Turkey Sausage w. Parsley
|
2019.06.22
|
26840
The sausage products subject to recall bear Canadian establishment number “810” within the Canadian mark of inspection.
The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.
To date, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. However, anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
“FSIS is concerned that some product may in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the recall notice said.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms notify their customers of the recall, and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Michael Zoltanski, Sikorski Sausages Customer Service Representative, at 519-317-8711.
