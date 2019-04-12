Yoakum Packing Co. in Yoakum, Texas is recalling approximately 12,388 pounds of smoked venison sausage that contains pork products that were not represented on the label, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The fully cooked, smoked venison sausage contains beef, pork, and other nonmeat products items. The recalled sausage products were produced between May 3, 2017, and March 22, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

2.5-lb. plastic wrapped bags containing frozen sausage links of “VENISON Smoked

Sausage – FULLY COOKED – KEEP REFRIGERATED” with the case code “35710” or “35712” represented on the label.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 2216” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retailers in the state of Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine labeling verification by FSIS on April 10, 2019. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

There is concern from the FSIS that some product may be in consumers’ and retailers’ freezers; “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.