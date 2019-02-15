Nine people have been admitted to hospitals in connection with a Salmonella outbreak in Australia that has been linked to raw egg butter, pate or barbecue pork ingredients.

A notice from South Australia (SA) Health said the agency is investigating a cluster of Salmonella cases linked to three Angkor Bakery stores in the northern suburbs. There have been 160 cases of Salmonella reported to SA Health this year, compared to 240 at the same time a year ago.

Dr. Nicola Spurrier, deputy chief medical officer, said 11 confirmed cases were reported to SA Health among people who had eaten Vietnamese rolls from the three bakeries.

“SA Health authorized officers, in conjunction with local council environmental health officers, have inspected stores at Springbank Plaza in Burton, Hollywood Plaza in Salisbury Downs and Blakes Crossing in Blakeview,” she said.

“Food and environmental samples have been collected from all stores, and results will assist in identifying the source of the contamination. Cleaning and sanitizing procedures have also been assessed and improved, and will continue to be monitored. Early investigations indicate the cases could be linked to raw egg butter, pate or BBQ pork ingredients.”

The businesses complied with a council request to stop using the suspect ingredients and agreed to cease selling all Vietnamese rolls until the source of the bacteria has been identified.

People can experience symptoms of Salmonella infection between six and 72 hours after exposure and symptoms usually last for three to seven days. These include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches, stomach cramps and loss of appetite. More severe symptoms may occur in young children, older people, pregnant women and people who are immunocompromised.

