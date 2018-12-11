CTI Foods LLC is recalling almost 30,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links because consumers have reported finding pieces of metal in the product.

Complete distribution details were not immdiately available. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported only that the sausage was sent to “an establishment in Tennessee where the product was further distributed to retail stores.” The USDA did not report whether any of the stores are in other states.

The Owingsville, KY-based CTI Foods produced the ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage links on Aug. 4, according to a recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recalled sausage all has a use-by date of Jan. 31, 2019.

“The problem was discovered on Dec. 10 when FSIS received notification that the establishment had received five consumer complaints of metal pieces in the RTE sausage links,” the recall notice states.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

All of the sausage links subject to this recall have the establishment number “EST. 19085” printed on the back of the packages. Packaging information consumers can use to determine whether they have the recalled sausage includes:

23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey”

Use By date of Jan. 31, 2019

Case code A6382168

Time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49

Officials have not received any confirmed reports of injuries or illnesses in connection with the recalled sausage.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at 855-382-3101.

