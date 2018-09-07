More than 60 people who ate at a San Antonio, TX, restaurant in recent days have reported symptoms of foodborne illnesses, city officials reported yesterday. Inspections of the restaurant in the past year revealed multiple violations and an expired license.

This week, dozens of sick people told officials they had eaten at the Wurzbach Road location of Pasha’s Mediterranean Grill. No other Pasha’s locations were mentioned in a Sept. 6 statement from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

Public health officials say anyone who ate at the Pasha’s on Wurzbach Road and develops symptoms of foodborne illness should seek medical attention. So far the sick people have reported symptoms including nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhea. Even if different symptoms are involved, any Pasha’s customers who became ill in recent days or become ill in the coming days should see a doctor.

San Antonio’s health department statement did not indicate whether the Pasha’s location is open for business, but it did report “the restaurant is cooperating fully in the investigation.”

“Metro Health staff is working with the restaurant to ensure all precautions are being taken to prevent any further illnesses,” according to the department’s statement.

The crowd-sourcing website iwaspoisoned.com has posted more than a dozen reports of illnesses among patrons of the restaurant in the past seven days.

The restaurant earned more than a dozen violations in May when city inspectors checked the operation. Those violations included problems with the employee hand-washing sink, a buildup of black material in the ice machine and on the walls, plumbing leaks, and improper storage of food. Also, inspectors reported no one on site was a certified food protection manager, which is required by law. Another violation was recorded in May because the person in charge could not provide food handler certificates for employees on duty.

The May inspection this year was not the first time health department staff found violations at the Pasha’s location. In December 2017 public health inspectors noted violations, including one involving the hand-washing sink.

In August 2017 inspectors noted another hand hygiene violation. They also found the Pasha’s food license had expired.

Public health officials are asking Pasha’s customers to report illnesses by calling 210-207-8876.

