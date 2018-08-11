Salmonella in eggs has led to separate recalls in three European countries in a timely reminder for vigilance after a recent rise in infections from the pathogen ended a decade of decline.

Alerts were made in Germany, Italy, and Malta but no illnesses have been reported. The annual report on zoonotic diseases published at the end of last year found a declining trend of salmonellosis cases in Europe had ended.

Salmonella Enteritidis had been falling since 2007 when EU surveillance began and control measures in poultry were implemented.

Cases acquired in the EU increased by 3 percent since 2014, according to the report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Salmonella in eggs caused the highest number of outbreak cases (1,882) and Salmonella Enteritidis was behind one in six foodborne disease outbreaks based on 2016 data.

As for the recent recalls, affected organic eggs in Germany have the print code: 0-DE-0359721 with best before date until and including Aug. 24, 2018. The company Eifrisch-Vermarktung GmbH & Co. KG recalled eggs with name “Farm Bio-Eierhof Papenburg GbR”.

Salmonella Enteritidis was detected during self-monitoring of the eggs from a packing station in Lower Saxony in the district of Vechta.

Eggs in boxes of 10 and six were sold nationwide at Penny Markt, Lidl, Kaufland, Norma, Aldi Süd and Real SB Warenhaus.

The same company recalled organic eggs sold across the country due to Salmonella concerns in June.

In Italy, the Ministero della Salute (Ministry of Health) informed consumers about a recall of three batches of eggs due to Salmonella Enteritidis. The agency said eggs are distributed in packs of 21,600 kilograms per batch.

The affected fresh eggs have:

Lot number 17-18-0718 and date 15-8-2018

Lot number 19-20-0718 and date 17-8-2018

Lot number 21-22-0718 and date 19-8-2018

They were produced by Avicola Peligna di Margiotta Mario at a plant in Raiano, a town in the province of L’Aquila.

Meanwhile, in Malta, sampling as part of the Veterinary National Control programme for Salmonella found the pathogen at two farms.

Health regulators were alerted by veterinary authorities in late July that Salmonella was confirmed in eggs sampled from St Joseph Farm, M, Xerri PLM 005.

A recall was ordered of eggs packed by the farm from the market. The public was advised not to consume any eggs with the St Joseph Farm packaging.

In the second incident, Salmonella was isolated from the environment of a farm not named by authorities in Victoria, Gozo with license number PLG 016.

Maltese authorities told the producer to stop placing eggs on the market made at this farm and from packing establishment with approval number EPC 011.

They also ordered a recall of all eggs produced from 13 July and advised the public not to consume any eggs directly originating from the farm.

Media in Israel reported this week that 30 percent of the country’s eggs are contaminated with Salmonella.

They cited a Ministry of Agriculture report based on inspections between June 2017 and April 2018 but the number of samples taken is not known.

In the United States, a Salmonella Braenderup outbreak was traced to eggs earlier this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there were 45 confirmed cases in 10 states with 11 people requiring hospitalization.

Rose Acre Farms recalled almost 207 million eggs from its Hyde Country, NC, production facility in April due to the outbreak. A few days later, Cal-Maine Foods recalled eggs it had purchased from Rose Acre.

