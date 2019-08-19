Opinion

“Tropical parasites in our food? No way!” most Americans think.

It’s time to think again.

In May Hawaii’s Department of Health announced three more cases of rat lungworm in recent visitors. Already endemic in Hawaii, Asia, Australia, Brazil and the Caribbean, the exotic foodborne menace is also emerging in Florida and other southeastern states.

Rat lungworm survives using clever, earthy tactics. Adult worms live in rats—snails and slugs get infected by eating rat droppings—rats get infected by eating parasite-laden snails and slugs. Humans are “dead-end hosts,” meaning we can’t transmit the disease to others. But we can still fall gravely ill when larvae migrate, grow and die in our brains.

Last year, ten people officially contracted rat lungworm in Hawaii, presumably from eating locally-grown greens harboring mollusks. But human cases are underreported, according to the state’s Department of Health. Consider the risk in fauna. In Hawaii, up to 70 percent of a newly-invasive semi-slug carry rat lungworm larvae, while a 2017 Florida study found the parasite in one in five rats and one in 50 snails. In Florida, it has killed or sickened zoo animals; in neighboring states, it has also sickened a handful of humans.

What if plants grown in Hawaii or the Southeast spread infected mollusks to new locales? If tiny, larval-laden snails enter the Salinas Valley—especially if temperatures and rainfall continue to climb—could California’s leafy greens someday spawn cases? We believe the answer is yes.

The risk to tourists is equally worrisome. More than 9 million visit Hawaii every year and visitors have developed the disease. Returning travelers face many diagnostic obstacles, including the lack of definitive blood tests.

In the 1980s, one of us saw toddlers in Taiwan initially diagnosed with bacterial meningitis before unusual cells in their spinal fluid pointed to rat lungworm. Thirty years later, the situation hasn’t changed. Unless a doctor thinks of it, then performs a spinal tap, requests special tests and prescribes the right medications, patients can suffer dire harm.