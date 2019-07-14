French authorities are investigating a suspected Salmonella outbreak linked to a meat product from Italy.

Officials did not reveal how many people were ill, but did say Coppa ham, which is a salted, seasoned and dry-cured thinly cut pork shoulder or neck product, was thought to be the source.

Consumer complaints led the French supermarket Intermarché to alert authorities and withdraw products from sale. The store started the withdrawal of implicated products on July 8. According to the recall notice, Salmonella was detected in the product during microbiological control testing.

The link with Coppa of the brand Di Vittorio supplied by Castelli France, based in Marseille, was confirmed by French officials and Santé publique France, the country’s public health agency.

Sliced or whole Coppa sold between May 17 and July 8 throughout the country is affected. Coppa sandwiches made at the supermarket between the same dates have also been recalled.

Health authorities told people who still have the products not to consume them and to take items back to the place of purchase.

The same product was recalled in August this past year for Listeria. It was sold at Intermarché between June 8 and August 9, 2018.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection typically develop six to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria and may include fever, chills, diarrhea, cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. They usually last from four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

Older adults, children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

