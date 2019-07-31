Shortly before federal officials issued a blanket warning against pig ear pet treats today a New Jersey company expanded its recall of such products that are directly linked to a human outbreak of Salmonella infections.

Lennox Intl Inc. of Edison, NJ, posted its expanded recall with the Food and Drug Administration, building on a recall it posted July 26. The recall now covers Lennox brand pig ears packaged in a variety of ways that were shipped to nationwide distributors and/or retail stores from Nov. 1, 2018, through July 3 this year.

As of today, there have been 127 people confirmed with Salmonella infections in the 33-state outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“To date, Lennox is aware of cases of human illness related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak in which several people identified Lennox pig eat treats as the brand they purchased,” according to the company’s recall notice posted on the FDA website.

“Individually shrink-wrapped product tested by FDA tested positive for Salmonella. Lennox’s pig ears are also sold bulk unwrapped.

The company described the recalled pig ear pet treats as follows:

The product comes in an 8-pack branded pouch under UPC 742174 995163, 742174994166 or packaged individually shrink wrapped under UPC 0385384810, and 742174P35107.

All UPC codes are located on the front label of the package.

Individually shrink-wrapped packages may be labelled with “Lennox” or without brand information.

Consumers who have purchased the product and have proper receipts may return it or contact 800-538-8980 or send email to usaoffice@lennoxpets.com for refund and additional information.

Information about Salmonella infections in humans

Human or animal food that is contaminated with Salmonella bacteria usually does not look, smell or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has handled any of the implicated products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients need to be hospitalized.

Older adults, children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

Salmonella infections in dogs

According to the CDC and FDA some dogs with Salmonella infections may not look sick. Dogs with a Salmonella infection usually have diarrhea that may be bloody. Sick animals may seem more tired than usual, and may vomit or have a fever.

“If your dog or cat has these signs of illness, or you are concerned that your pet may have Salmonella infection, please contact your pet’s veterinarian,” the CDC’s update urges.

The FDA is asking consumers who believe their pets have illnesses related to the pig ear treats to report the illnesses to the agency. To report illnesses and file other complaints about pet food products electronically through the Safety Reporting Portal click here.

