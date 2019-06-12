If you subscribe to one of the recall RSS feeds offered by the Food and Drug Administration, you might have noticed they are not currently operating. Agency officials say the services will soon be restored.

“The FDA has not discontinued its recall RSS feeds. Due to the recent fda.gov migration we have currently turned off RSS feeds for recalls,” according to a spokesperson for the FDA.

“However, the recall information remains on FDA.gov.”

Once the migration and follow-up processes are finished, the FDA intends to turn its recall RSS feeds back on, which should be in the coming days, according to the spokesperson.

Editor’s note: Food Safety News offers our own RSS feed for food recalls posted by the FDA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. We also offer RSS feeds for individual writers and editors, as well as foodborne illness outbreaks, local food, consumer education, science and research, and other key topics listed at the bottom of our web pages.

