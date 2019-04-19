The United States is one of more than 30 countries that received cheese from France potentially contaminated with Listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes was detected in Coulommiers, a type of cheese, from France. The product was part of a mass recall of raw and pasteurized cheese made by Fromagère de la Brie.

Santé publique France, the public health agency, identified two cases of listeriosis in women who consumed cheese made by Fromagère de la Brie at its site of St Siméon, a village in Île-de-France.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration spokeswoman confirmed to Food Safety News that the country had received some of the cheese.

“The FDA is aware of the issue and we are investigating with the cooperation of the firm’s U.S. agent. We are not aware of any illnesses at this time. The cheeses exported to the U.S. are “Explorateur” and sold in three different sizes – 1 kilogram, 250 gram and 125 gram.”

In April 2018, Seacrest Foods International Inc. recalled 29 cases of l’Explorateur soft ripened cheese because it had the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The Fromagère de la Brie brand, l’Explorateur, is a cheese made from pasteurized milk.

A few days later, World’s Best Cheeses of Armonk, NY, recalled 22 cases of the cheese for the same reason. The company said it was one of several importers notified of a potentially positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses were connected to either recall.

Global distribution

The current recall includes cheese that was sent to more than 30 countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Luxembourg, Macao, Mauritius, Myanmar, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Senegal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) in Hong Kong urged the public not to consume a type of cheese imported from France due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Cheese Brillat Savarin of the Bordier brand was imported by Classic Fine Foods (Hong Kong) Ltd. It has lot numbers 352702, 352203, 352802 and 352803 and best before dates from April 12 to May 7, 2019.

Preliminary investigation found the importer had 11 pieces of the affected product and all of them had been distributed.

Another imported, K-Element Limited, had the same implicated product but with lot numbers 1900307B, 1900437B, 1901105, 1901542B, 1901757, 1901933B, 1902075B, 1902379B, 1902791 and 1903446B and best before dates Feb. 10 to April 21, 2019.

A recall in Australia was expanded to include Organic Spring Pty Ltd. products sold at Spring Street Cheese Cellar in Victoria.

Chaource St-Simeon 250 gram with best before dates of Feb. 24, March 24, April 14 and 28, 2019; Brie de la brie 3 kilogram with best before dates of March 1, 24 and April 14, 2019; and Explorateur Mini Sous Coque 125 gram with best before dates of Feb. 12, April 14 and 28, 2019 are affected.

Expansion of E. coli cheese recall

Meanwhile, a different recall from another French company of raw goat’s milk cheese has been expanded to include more countries.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O26 was detected and Jacquin recalled Pouligny Saint-Pierre raw milk PDO goat cheese with the brand name “P. Jacquin et Fils.”

Government officials reported other countries that received the cheese included Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

