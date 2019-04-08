Blount Fine Foods, of Fall River, MA, is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat chicken soup products because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product contains milk, a known allergen that was not declared on the finished product label. The institutional, frozen “Chicken & Poblano Pepper Soup” items were labeled incorrectly as “Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup.”

The mislabeled “Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup” was produced on Jan. 24. The recalled product can be identified by the following information:

8-lb. cases containing 2 bags of “HOMESTYLE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP” with a “USE BY 01242020 LOT 01242019 28A” lot code.

“The plastic bags inside the case are labeled as ‘Chicken & Poblano Pepper Soup’ but do not identify a list of ingredients,” the recall notice said.

The mistake was discovered when the firm received a consumer complaint.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. However, FSIS advises anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that consumers or restaurants may have some of the recalled product in their refrigerators or freezers; “Consumers or restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to consume or serve them.” These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

