The New Hampshire-based North Country Smokehouse, located in Claremont, on Tuesday recalled 2,600 pounds of pork sausage due to misbranding, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled product has a gluten-free claim represented on the front label. However, the product contains gluten in the form of wheat. Wheat, which is an allergen, is also listed in the product’s list of ingredients.

The ready-to-eat pork sausage items were produced on Feb. 13, 2019. Subject to the recall:

12-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing 4 pieces of “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE NATURAL IRISH BRAND BANGER SAUSAGE” and a use-by date of 04/15/19 represented on the packaging.

The recalled sausage bears the establishment number “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution and retail locations nationwide.

The mistake was discovered March 11 when the firm notified FSIS that they received a consumer complaint.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

