An Illinois grocery store is recalling 54 pounds of ground beef because of test results following routine product sampling by inspectors on March 14, according to a recall notice posted March 19 by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Employees at La Rosita Fresh Market Inc. in Mt. Prospect, IL, ground the beef at the store’s meat counter on March 13 and 14, packaging it in varying weights in white trays covered with plastic wrap.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

If consumers have ground beef from the store in their homes, and still have the original plastic wrap with the label, they can determine whether it is subject to the recall by looking for “MOLIDA DE RES GROUND BEEF” and “Packed On 3/13/19 Sell By 3/20/19” or “Packed On 3/14/19 Sell By 3/21/19” date codes.

The recalled ground beef was sold only in the La Rosita Fresh Market Inc. retail store at 1805 W. Algonquin Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL, 60056.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the recall notice. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps beginning two to eight days after exposure to the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among people of any age, but is most common in children younger than 5 years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. People who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 degrees F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Diane Perez, general manager at La Rosita Fresh Market Inc., at 847-305-0710.

