Authorities in the United Kingdom are investigating a foodborne outbreak linked to avocado oil mayonnaise.

It is suspected to be caused by too low acidity due to a production error leading to absence of vinegar in the product prompting a mold and Salmonella risk.

The outbreak is linked to a recall made this week in the U.K. by The Condiment Company Ltd. of Hunter and Gather Avocado Oil Mayonnaise in 250-gram glass jars.

In the recall notice, the firm, based in the English city of Chichester, said a recipe error occurred, which means the product might contain mold and could be contaminated with Salmonella.

The item has best-before date of Sept. 25, 2019, and batch description 25/09/19. No other products sold under The Condiment Company brand are known to be affected.

Public Health England (PHE) Food Safety News to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), however the FSA said it could not reply until tomorrow (Friday). This article will be updated when the agency responds.

The FSA advised consumers if they had bought the product to not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was purchased for a refund.

Distribution of the affected item also includes Germany, Poland and Slovenia.

The Slovenian food safety authority said it was informed by the company INN d.o.o., based in the town of Celje, that it has withdrawn the product which was marketed via online sales.

Symptoms of Salmonella usually appear 12 to 72 hours after infection, and include fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and sometimes vomiting. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. However, in children and elderly patients, the associated dehydration can become severe and life-threatening.

