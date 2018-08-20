Zakah Life of Ankeny, IA, is the latest company to join those recalling kratom products after they tested positive for Salmonella, according to a company notice posted by the FDA.

“The potential for contamination was noted after laboratory testing revealed the presence of Salmonella in some packages of Super Green Maeng Da Kratom powder, Red Powder Vein Bali Kratom powder, Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom capsules, and Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom capsules.”

At least 199 people from 41 states have been infected in an ongoing Salmonella outbreak traced to kratom products, with 38 percent of the ill people having been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On July 3 the Food and Drug Administration released a statement about its investigation into kratom products in general. An advocacy group, the American Kratom Association, has been increasingly critical of the FDA’s position on kratom. The group issued a news release Aug. 16 requesting a meeting with FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

Several companies have already recalled dozens of kratom products between them because they tested positive for Salmonella. Kratom is a plant consumed for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute. Kratom is also known as Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketom, and Biak.

Zakah Life sold their recalled products nationwide directly to retailers and through mail orders. The affected Zakah Life products with expiration dates prior to 01/01/2023 bear the following lot codes, packaging, and quantitiy details:

Product Name Quantity Packaging Lot # Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom Powder 100 g 4 oz. black and clear organic rice paper bag containing 100g of kratom BSG010118 Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom Powder 100 g 4 oz. black and clear organic rice paper bag containing 100g of kratom BPR010118 Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom Capsules 90 capsules 275 cc plastic bottles SG050118 Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom Capsules 90 capsules 275 cc plastic bottles PR050118

“No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem,” the Zakah Life recall notice said.

The FDA says the company has suspended production of the product “while the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.” Consumers who have purchased Super Green Maeng Da Kratom powder, Red Powder Vein Bali Kratom powder, Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom capsules, and Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom capsules are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 877-MY-ZAKAH.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has taken any products of any brand containing kratom and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria. However, in some people it takes two weeks for symptoms to develop.

Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms usually last for four to seven days. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and not get sick or show any symptoms, but they are still be able to spread the infection to others.

— Kelsey Mackin contributed to this news report.

