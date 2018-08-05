The IAFP program committee has scheduled a webinar about the criteria and review process used for submissions on proposed symposia, roundtables, workshops and abstract sessions for the association’s 2019 conference. The technical content for the annual event is determined from this.

Four members of the program committee are scheduled to present information during the webinar, which is set for 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EDT on Aug. 14. The 2019 annual meeting and conference for the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) is planned for July 21-24 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.

Along with IAFP membership growth over the years, the program committee has also noticed an increase of submissions leading up to each IAFP annual meeting. The Aug. 14 webinar, “How to Develop a Strong Symposium, Roundtable, Workshop, or Abstract Submission,” is designed to help applicants maximize the chances of their content being accepted, according to the program committee’s webinar notice.

Scheduled webinar presenters include:

Renee Boyer Ph.D., Presenter Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Heidy den Besten Ph.D., Presenter Wageningen University

Wageningen University Mark Moorman Ph.D., Presenter Kellogg Company

Kellogg Company Manpreet Singh Ph.D., Presenter University of Georgia

The IAFP annual meeting and conference is attended by more than 3,600 industry, academic and governmental food safety professionals from six continents. This event is widely known in the food safety arena for the diversity of each year’s program; the quality and relevance of exhibits sharing the latest in available technologies; leading experts speaking on a variety of timely topics; and special recognition of outstanding professionals and students for their contributions in the food safety field.

To register for free, visit the IAFP webinar registration page.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)