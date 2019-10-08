Raw cow’s milk cheese distributed to at least five European countries has been recalled due to possible E. coli and Listeria contamination.

A warning was issued by German authorities about E. coli O26:H11 and Listeria monocytogenes in the raw cow’s milk Bethmale cheese from France. There have been no illnesses linked to the recall.

Affected cheese has also been distributed to Austria, Belgium, Spain and Switzerland, according to the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF).

The French company Le Moulis SAS recalled products with the names “Moulis vache, Moulis vache prestige” and “Bethmale de marterat” due to Listeria. The items have lot numbers 19163112, 19170119, 19177126, 19184103, 19191110, 19199118 and 19205124 plus best before dates Nov. 29, Dec. 1, 5, 8, 13, 20 and 22, 2019. They have the product code FR 09.214.001.CE.

The firm, based in Luzenac, Moulis in France, also recalled “Moulis vache and Moulis vache prestige” with batch number 19228116 and dates Dec. 20 and 27, 2019 due to Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) concerns. The items can be identified by the number FR 09.214.001 CE on the pack.

Spanish authority’s warning

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) issued an alert on certain batches of the raw cow’s milk cheese.

Distribution in Spain includes “Moulis cremier” with lot number 19163112 and expiry date Dec. 1, 2019; “Moulis Vache” with lot number 19199118 and expiry date Dec 5, 2019 and “Bethmale de Marterat Vache” with lot number 19199118 and expiry date Dec. 20, 2019.

Authorities advised people who had the affected products to not eat them and return them to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of STEC infection include abdominal cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody, fever and vomiting. The incubation period can range from three to eight days but most patients recover within 10 days.

Elderly and immunocompromised people, expectant mothers and newborn babies have an increased risk of contracting listeriosis.

Symptoms of infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. The time between becoming infected and developing symptoms is usually one to two weeks but varies from a few to 70 days.

