Citing efforts to improve transparency and public access to information about approved antibiotics for animas, the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) has published certain medicated feed information, including information about Blue Bird labels, lists of licensed medicated feed mills, and Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) distributors.

AnimalDrugs@FDA provides a searchable database for animal producers, veterinarians, pet owners, and others to get information about approved animal drugs by application number, sponsor name, proprietary name, ingredient, application status, dosage form, route of administration, indication, and species.

On the animal drugs page, the Blue Bird labels are more conveniently posted with their corresponding new animal drug applications under the application’s “Supporting Documents” tab.

Additionally, the lists of licensed medicated feed mills and VFD distributors are now available in Excel format as well as PDF, enabling users to more easily search and sort the information. These lists will also be updated more frequently.

Enhancing the availability and accessibility of this key information aligns with one of the objectives outlined in CVM’s 5-year action plan for supporting antimicrobial stewardship in veterinary settings.

