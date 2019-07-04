At least one recall has followed the July 3 announcement that federal and state officials are investigating contaminated pig ear dog treats that are likely responsible for a multistate, multidrug-resistant Salmonella outbreak. More products could be recalled.

Pet Supplies Plus has recalled all of its bulk pig ear products from stores in more than 30 states, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with the FDA and several state agencies on the outbreak investigation.

Testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed that aging bulk pig ear product in one Pet Supplies Plus store tested positive for Salmonella. However, MDARD testing did not turn up any of the outbreak strain of Salmonella, which is multi-drug resistant.

Pet Supplies pulled bulk pig ears from the shelves at all of its stores and has stopped shipping bulk pig ears from its distribution center, according to the company’s notice posted by the FDA. The company is working with the FDA as the agency continues its investigation into the cause of the Salmonella outbreak.

As of July 2, the outbreak has sickened at least 45 people in 13 states. None of the current outbreak patients are connected to any of the products recalled so far.

Pet Supplies Plus reported that the recalled bulk pig ear products were supplied to its locations by various vendors. Prepackaged branded pig ears are not included in the recall at this time.

Bulk pig ears were distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Bulk pig ears were stocked in open bins. Consumers who have purchased bulk pig ears should discontinue use of the products and discard them, even if no people or pets in their households have gotten sick.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products. Any surfaces or utensils such as feeding bowls exposed to these products could be contaminated and should be cleaned and sanitized.

Individuals infected with Salmonella should monitor for some, or all, of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Anyone exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

