Following a consumer complaint about plastic in the food, a Minnesota company issued a recall for Popeyes pork tasso and ground been gravy.

The frozen, ready-to-eat pork and beef gravy were produced on May 2. They have a best-by date of May 2, 2020.

Fairmont Foods Inc. of Fairmont, MN, included more than 35,000 pounds of the ready-to-eat pork and beef gravy products in the recall, saying that they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear pliable plastic. The company shipped the items to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant locations in Louisiana, according to the recall notice posted by the USDA”s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“The firm contacted FSIS after they received a report that a consumer found a piece of the soft pliable plastic in the product,” the notice states.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve the product. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

To determine whether they have the recalled products on hand, restaurant operators should look for 45-pound cases each containing nine 5-pound plastic bags of “Popeyes LOUISIANA KITCHEN PORK TASSO AND GROUND BEEF GRAVY” with the product code 1F0112; a use-by date of 050220; and a time stamp ranging from 1615 to 0022. The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 2WM” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact John Heuer, executive vice president at Fairmont Foods Inc. at 507-238-9001 or john.heuer@fairmontfoods.com.

Consumers with complaints or concerns can fill them with the FSIS by visiting this website: https://ccms.fsis.usda.gov/ECCF/

