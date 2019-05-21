An investigation into an ongoing multi-state outbreak of salmonellosis in Minnesota and Wisconsin that is linked to consumption of certain Del Monte vegetable trays led to a public health warning today.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Minnesota Department of Health, and Wisconsin local health departments, working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), joined in warning the public about the Del Monte Vegetable Trays.

To date, the agencies reported that all ill patients associated with this outbreak, three in Wisconsin and one in Minnesota, have reported consuming a Del Monte vegetable tray purchased from a Wisconsin or Minnesota Kwik Trip location prior to their illness.

Kwik Trip is cooperating with regulatory officials and has removed all Del Monte vegetable trays from their stores. These patients reported becoming ill between April 13 and April 27, 2019. It is possible additional illnesses will be reported due to the delay from when a person becomes ill to when it is reported to public health agencies.