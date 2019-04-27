Frozen profiteroles and mini eclairs sold in grocery stores are the apparent sources of two deaths among at least 73 lab-confirmed cases of Salmonella Enteritidis infections in Canada as of April 27, 2019, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

The outbreak, which was first announced on April 5, 2019, has spread to six Canadian provinces: British Columbia (27), Alberta (12), Saskatchewan (9), Manitoba (10), Ontario (13) and Quebec (2).

The outbreak began in early November 2018 and remains ongoing, with the most recent case having been reported in late March 2019. Outbreak victims range in age between 1 and 88 years of age.

PHAC has not determined whether or not Salmonella was a contributing factor in either of the deaths. Nineteen outbreak victims have been hospitalized.

Many of the victims reported eating Celebrate brand classic/classical or egg nog flavored profiteroles or mini chocolate eclairs purchased at various grocery stores before becoming ill.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a Food Recall Warning for certain Celebrate brand products.

The implicated products were manufactured in Thailand by Mountain Mist (The Belgian Baker) Thailand Ltd. and distributed in Canada by Retail Resource Services Inc., located in Beaumont, Alberta, Canada (Retail Resource).

All lot codes of the following Celebrate brand products have been recalled so far. CFIA warns that more products may be recalled, depending on the outcome of its food safety investigation.

Mini Chocolate Eclairs, 365g (UPC 8 858762 720047)

Classical Profiteroles / Classic Profiteroles, 325g (UPC 8 858762 720009)

Egg Nog Profiteroles, 375g (UPC 8 858762 720016)

Classic Foodservice Profiteroles, 4 kg (No UPC)

Pineapple Foodservice Profiteroles, 4 kg (No UPC)

Coconut Foodservice Profiteroles, 4 kg (No UPC)

Passionfruit Foodservice Profiteroles, 4 kg (No UPC)

Mango Foodservice Profiteroles, 4 kg (No UPC)

The recalled products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and may have been distributed elsewhere in Canada.

Symptoms of Salmonella usually begin from 6 to 72 hours after exposure and may include the following: fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea, and vomiting.

In healthy individuals, symptoms usually last from 4 to 7 days and often resolve without treatment. In some cases, more severe illness can occur. The very young, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to complications from Salmonella infections.

PHAC advises consumers to take the following precautions if they have purchased or been given one of the recalled products:

Do not eat recalled Celebrate brand profiteroles (cream puffs) or mini chocolate eclairs.

Throw them out immediately and properly wash and sanitize any containers that were used to store these products before using them again.

If you have any profiteroles or mini eclair products without the original packaging and are unsure if these products are included in this advice, throw them out just to be safe.

Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds immediately following contact with any of the identified Celebrate brand products.

Do not prepare food for other people if you think you are sick with a Salmonella infection or suffering from any other contagious illness causing diarrhea.