Steve’s Fresh Farm Eggs has become the latest company to recall eggs in Australia due to Salmonella.

Fresh Eggs From My Farm 12 Free Range Eggs 700-gram and Fresh Eggs From My Farm Cage Eggs 700 gram with use by date May 6, 2019, were sold at butchers and independent stores in New South Wales (NSW).

The recall is due to potential microbial Salmonella Enteritidis contamination. Consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and return products to the place of purchase for a refund.

Salmonella Enteritidis can be found in the egg whites and yolk, not just eggs shells which makes it different to other strains.

Dr. Lisa Szabo, CEO of the NSW Food Authority, said there has been a higher number of Salmonella Enteritidis related recalls in recent weeks due to the cluster of interconnected egg farms across the state.

“Salmonella Enteritidis is a particular strain of Salmonella that we haven’t seen linked to NSW eggs before. We are working with the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) to actively target it through increased surveillance and testing, in cooperation with the egg industry.”

NSW Health reported the outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis has affected at least 166 residents in the state since the strain was first detected in May 2018.

Five cases of illness linked to this strain of Salmonella have been recorded in Victoria, one in Tasmania and an unknown number in Queensland.

The outbreak strain has been detected on chicken farms in NSW and one farm in Victoria.

Dr. Szabo said it has identified seven affected premises in NSW.

“Salmonella can be spread from property to property through the movement of produce, equipment, feed, rodents, people and vehicles. As part of its response NSW DPI has increased surveillance and monitoring at poultry farms and where necessary has issued biosecurity directions to individual properties, including the quarantine of premises to stop the movement of eggs into the marketplace.”

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is coordinating the response by food regulators.

All other eggs are safe to eat, provided people take safe food handling precautions, said Szabo.

“Consumers can rest assured NSW has strong systems in place at all points along the food supply chain, from paddock to plate, to help reduce the risk of Salmonella from eggs. The recall of foods, in the event there is a food safety risk, is a normal and routine part of a business’ food safety system.”

Salmonellosis symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. These usually start around six to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and normally last for four to seven days but it can be longer.

