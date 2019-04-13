The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning people with sensitivity to sulfites not to eat I’m Real brand Dehydrated Premium Mango because it contains sulfites, which are not properly declared on the label.

The recalled I’m Real Brand Dehydrated Premium Mango comes in “300g” (10.6-ounce) white plastic packaging. People with a sensitivity to sulfites should not consume the recalled product described below:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC I’m Real Dehydrated Premium Mango 300 g All codes where sulfites are not properly declared on the label 8 850026 212138 The company, Uncle T Food, received a consumer complaint, triggering the recall of the Dehydrated Premium Mango from retail locations in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Although no adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with the recalled product, the CFIA urges consumers to see if they have the recalled product in their home; “If you have a sensitivity to sulfites, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.”

The recalled I’m Real brand Dehydrated Premium Mango should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.