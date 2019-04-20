Belmont Meat Products is recalling Kirkland Signature brand Harvest Burger, “Veggie Burgers” because they may contain pieces of metal, according to a recall notice posted Thursday on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website. Kirkland Signature is Costco’s trademarked house brand.

The Canadian company distributed the Kirkland Signature brand Harvest Burger products to British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and “possibly national” retail locations. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Consumers can use the following information to see if they have any of the recalled product in their homes:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Kirkland Signature Harvest Burger – Gourmet Blend – Veggie Burgers 1.7 kg A 1748 B20 BB/MA:

2019 AL 23 112 0 96619 30958 0

Any consumers who have unused portions of the products in their homes are urged to immediately throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

“There have been reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product,” the recall notice said.

CFIA noted that this recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products; “If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Belmont Meat Products toll free line at 800-442-2342.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)