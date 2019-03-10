Fullei Fresh of Miami is recalling organic bean sprouts because the Florida Department of Agriculture found a potentially deadly bacteria in a package of the fresh sprouts at a retail store.

The company shipped the sprouts to Whole Foods Markets in Florida and Miami-based Freedom Fresh, a distributor, according to its recall posted by the Food and Drug Administration. The recall notice does not include any information about where Freedom Fresh sent the fresh sprouts.

Although the recall notice is dated March 8, Fullei Fresh reported it shipped the organic bean sprouts on Feb. 18. The sprouts were marked with a sell-by date of Feb. 28. The company did not report what day the Florida inspectors collected the sample for testing.

The state’s tests confirmed the sprouts were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause infections that often lead to serious medical conditions that sometimes result in death. The company reported to the FDA that it has not received any reports of confirmed illnesses in connection with the organic sprouts.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for unused portions of the recalled sprouts. Anyone who has the sprouts on hand should throw them away and throughly clean and disinfect anything that came into contact with them or their packaging, including refrigerators.

To identify the 4-ounce plastic clamshell containers of recalled organic sprouts, consumers should look for a lot code of 041, a sell by date of Feb. 28, and a UPC number of 017442052108.

Consumers with questions can call 305-758-3880.

