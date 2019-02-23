Another California-based company is recalling catfish from Vietnam because it was not presented for import reinspection. Federal officials discovered the problem while they were performing a recall effectiveness review involving fish imported by different company.

The new recall, involving TV Food LLC of San Leandro, CA, affects almost 28,000 pounds of Yellow Hito catfish, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). TV Food shipped the catfish to a distributor in Chicago and to other as yet unnamed locations nationwide.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

Consumers can use the following information to determine whether they have the recalled fish in their homes:

14-oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH CA DONG CA TRE DONG” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.

14-oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH STEAK CA TRE CAT KHUC” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.

12-oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH CA DONG CA TRE DONG LAM SACH KHONG DAU” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.

2 Fish/Bag Sold by weight vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH CA DONG CA TRE VANG LAM SACH KHONG DAU” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.

3 Fish/Bag, Sold by Weight vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH CA DONG CA TRE VANG” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.

2-lbs. vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy” yellow catfish.

The FSIS has posted photos of the recalled products, which can be seen by clicking here. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

As of the posting of the recall, there had not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions in relation to consumption of the recalled catfish. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Fanny Chen, owner of TV Food LLC, at 510-878-7906.

