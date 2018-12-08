Amboy Group LLC is recalling an undetermined amount of Shop Rite brand raw, skinless, boneless chicken products because they contain known allergens that are not declared on their labels as required by federal law.

The Woodbridge, NJ, company reported shipping the implicated chicken to retailers in New Jersey, according to a recall notice posted Dec. 7 by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Four flavors of Shop Rite chicken products are included in the recall. They are misbranded and may contain milk, egg, and soy that are not declared on the finished product labels. Federal officials reported there have not been any confirmed incidents of adverse reactions to any of the products.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

The agency routinely conducts recall checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers and that actions are being taken to ensure the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Production of the recalled chicken products began two years ago on Dec. 5, 2016, and continued through Dec. 5 this year. Inspectors from FSIS discovered the labeling problem Dec. 5, 2018, during a routine label verification procedure.

All of the Shop Rite chicken products subject to thie recall by Amboy Group LLC have the establishment number “EST. P-33789” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. Consumers can use the following label information to determin whether they have the recalled products in their homes:

16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Italian Style Panko Breaded.”

16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Sundried Tomato Panko Breaded.”

16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Parmesan Panko Breaded.”

16-oz. plastic trays of “Shop Rite Ready To Cook BONELESS & SKINLESS Chicken Breast Mustard Panko Breaded.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Logan McNamara, controller of Amboy Group LLC at 732-682-8329.

