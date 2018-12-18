Four days after initiating a recall of organic sunflower butter because of Listeria monocytogenes, Inspired Organics is recalling another of its peanut butter substitutes. This time it’s organic almond butter that has tested positive for the potentially deadly bacteria.

The organic almond butter was made by the same manufacturer as the organic sunflower butter that was recalled on Dec. 13, according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Neither the company nor the FDA has named the manufacturer, but Lipari Foods Inc. is named as the exclusive distributor. Also, despite a new policy announced in recent months by FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, the agency has not released a list of specific retailers that received the recalled butters.

Lipari Foods distributed the recalled organic almond butter to retailers and foodservice operations such as hospitals, schools, restaurants, throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Lipari Foods began shipping the almond butter on Oct. 31.

Anyone who ate any of the recalled sunflower or almond butter should monitor themselves for symptoms of Listeria infection for 70 days after ingesting the product. It can take that long after exposure to the bacteria for the illness to develop. As of Dec. 17, no illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the recalled almond butter.

As with the sunflower butter, lab tests revealed the Listeria monocytogenes contamination in the organic almond butter.

“This was brought to our attention after product testing initiated by Inspired Organics LLC returned positive test results for Listeria monocytogenes contamination,” according to the recall notice from Lipari Foods.

“Inspired Organics initiated this testing out of an abundance of caution following a previous recall of a similar product which had also tested positive for contamination of Listeria monocytogenes through testing conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).”

Company officials are working with the unnamed manufacturer, the Michigan officials and investigators from the FDA to find the root cause of the pathogen and ensure that all affected product has been pulled from commerce.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them, according to the recall notice. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354.

To determine whether they have the recalled organic almond butter, consumers should look for the following label information.

Brand — Inspired Organics

Product — organic almond butter

Lipari item number — 967067

Size — 16-ounce jars

Best-by date — February 2020

Lot number — 239

UPC number — 863669742540

Advice to consumers

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure. Specific laboratory tests are necessary to diagnose the infections.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)