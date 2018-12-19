A Colorado company is recalling almost half a ton of chicken wrap sandwiches because they contain eggs, a known allergen that is not declared on the product label as required by federal law.

Russ David Wholesale Inc. of Pueblo, CO, shipped the recalled chicken wraps to retailers in New Mexico, according to a recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS). The ready-to-eat wraps were produced from Nov. 12 through Dec. 16. No illnesses have been reported in relation to the 956 pounds of recalled chicken wraps.

“The problem was discovered on Dec. 17 when the company notified FSIS inspection program personnel that the incorrect ingredient statement had been used for the final product,” according to the recall notice.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers can check for the following label information to determine whether they have any of the recalled product in their homes:

“Boar’s Head EVERROAST CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP”

packaged in 11.3-oz. plastic clamshell containers

“SELL BY” dates from 11/15/18 through 12/19/18

Establishment number “P45204B” inside the USDA mark of inspection

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Russ Davis Wholesale Inc. customer service at 877-433-2173.

