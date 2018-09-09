Steve’s Real Food is recalling dog food and cat food because of possible contamination with Salmonella and/or Listeria monocytogenes. The company distributed the pet foods nationwide.

The recall follows a report from the Washington Department of Agriculture that one or both pathogens were found in samples of the three products from the Salt Lake City company. The bacteria can cause serious infections in people who handle the food or who pick up the bacteria from cross-contaminated things such as counters, pet bowls and utensils.

Consumers can identify the recalled products by looking for the following information on the pet food packages:

Steve’s Real Food Turducken Recipe raw, frozen dog food in 5-pound packages with the Lot #J155; best-by date of 6/4/19; and the UPC number 6-91730-15304-5

Quest Emu Diet cat food in 2-pound packages with the Lot #B138; best-by date of 5/18/19; and the UPC number 6-91730-17103-2

Quest Beef Diet cat food in 2-pound packages with the Lot #A138, best-by date of 5/18/19; and the UPC number 6-91730-17101-8

Cats and dogs are susceptible to infections fro Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. Animals infected with either pathogen may exhibit symptoms that include diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Even if asymptomatic, pets may contaminate their environment by shedding pathogens in their feces, exposing handlers and family members to infection.

No human or pet illnesses have been associated with the recalled products.

This is the second recall initiated this year by the company due to pathogen contamination. In March, Steve’s recalled a single production lot of Raw Frozen Dog Food Turkey Canine Recipe after the Nebraska Department of Agriculture found Samonella in a sample of the product.

What consumers need to know:

If your pet is exhibiting any symptoms of infection, contact your veterinarian

If you or a household member is exhibiting any symptoms of Salmonella or Listeria monocytogenes infection, contact your health care provider

Any recalled product should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund

Consumers with questions may contact Steve’s Real Food at 888-526-1900, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain time.

