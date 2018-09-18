Future Seafoods Inc. has initiated a recall of its Malpeque oysters after Canadian officials found Salmonella contamination in a test sample.

No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the oysters, according to a recall notice posted Sept. 17 by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The recall notice did not specify whether the oysters were fresh or frozen. The CFIA reports the oysters were distributed in Quebec, and possibly nationwide.

“Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers, and food service establishments such as hotels and restaurants should not sell or use the recalled product,” according to the recall notice. “Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.”

The recalled oysters from Future Seafoods Inc. are packed 25 to a box and have the “harvest/process” date of Sept. 10. The product does not have a UPC number. The recall notice does not include any other information to help consumers or businesses identify the oysters. The CFIA did not post any product photographs with the recall notice.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell bad but can still cause illnesses. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Otherwise healthy adults may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled oysters and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctor about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

