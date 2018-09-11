At least 23 people have been infected with Salmonella in an Australian state from an outbreak linked to eggs. Eggz on the run Pty Ltd. has recalled 12 Glendenning Farms whole shell eggs in cartons and bulk trays as part of the investigation.

The New South Wales Food Authority reported a cluster of cases of Salmonella Enteritidis have been detected in the Sydney area. It is investigating the situation with NSW Health.

Glendenning Farms eggs with best before dates of Sept. 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29, and Oct. 1 are included in the recall. The affected eggs were only available for sale at independent supermarkets and retailers in metropolitan Sydney.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) said any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

Half-year data from the Federal Department of Health showed a 21 percent fall in Salmonella food poisoning notifications in the country from the same time last year – from 10,127 in 2017 to 7,970 this year. This followed an 8 percent drop from 2016 to 2017.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries has issued a biosecurity direction on the farm to restrict movement of livestock, eggs, manure and disposables and ordered the disinfection and decontamination of equipment. These measures will be in place while investigations continue.

Since November 2014, all eggs in NSW must be individually stamped with the producer’s unique identifier – usually a number or code – so they can be traced back to them.

Figures from January 2014 to March 2018 show there has been a 54 percent decrease in Salmonella Typhimurium, the most common foodborne serotype in NSW, since 2014. The last outbreak linked to raw egg foods in the state had been in December 2016. Almost 1,400 salmonellosis cases were reported in NSW in summer 2016.

Salmonellosis symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms start around six to 72 hours after the contaminated food is eaten and usually last for four to seven days but can continue for longer.

Meanwhile, Dubai-based media reported last week that more than 800 cases of food poisoning were recorded in the first half of this year. Around 200 infections were caused by Salmonella. The Dubai Municipality has launched a campaign on correct consumption habits and storage of egg-based products.

Dubai has more than 17,000 food outlets, imports more than 10 million tons of food annually and employs more than 100,000 food traders.

