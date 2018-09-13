Roya Foods LLC is recalling raw, frozen Halal Manti Beef Dumplings because they were produced without being inspected as required by federal law, however, the product has virtually no label codes to distinguish it.

The Paterson, NJ, food distributor shipped the beef dumplings to restaurants and retailers in five states, according to a recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Roya Foods reported the products were produced from May 2 through Aug. 29.

No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the recalled product, but officials are concerned because the long shelf life of such frozen products can complicate the recall process at the consumer level.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

Other than an incorrect establishment number, the 1-pound clear plastic containers of the raw, frozen beef dumplings do not have any label codes that can be used to identify them. The product has the establishment number “EST. 19829” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

“The problem was discovered on Sept. 5 during an FSIS inspection at Roya Foods LLC, a distribution warehouse. FSIS determined that Establishment 19829 is not associated with Roya Foods LLC or the recalled product,” according to the recall notice posted by the federal agency.

“These items were shipped to retail and restaurant locations in Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York.”

When available, retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ali F. Cercer, Roya Foods managing member, at 201-707-1657.