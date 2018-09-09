A cage-free egg producer is recalling an unspecified number of eggs, regardless of date stamps, from grocery stores and restaurants because of potential contamination with Salmonella. Confirmed illnesses have been linked to the eggs.

The Food and Drug Administration posted the recall notice from Gravel Ridge Farms yesterday. The company’s notice says it distributed the eggs to retailers and restaurants “primarily” in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. (See the list of restaurants and retailers below.)

The company shipped the implicated eggs June 25 through Sept. 6. It has stopped distribution while the owners and the FDA investigate what caused the potential contamination.

“If any consumers have Gravel Ridge Farms eggs in their refrigerator, they should be discarded, regardless of the date stamped on the package,” the company owners said in the notice.

“The recall was initiated because reported illnesses were confirmed at locations using Gravel Ridge Farm Eggs, and we are voluntarily recalling out of an abundance of caution.”

Gravel Ridge Farms owners announced the recall two days after receiving notice from the FDA on Sept. 6 that their eggs might be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the company notice.

Consumers can identify the affected eggs by looking for the following information: Gravel Ridge Farms branded large cage-free eggs sold in single dozen containers and 2.5 dozen flats with the UPC number 7-06970-38444-6.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled eggs and developed symptoms of food poisoning should seek medical attention. Ill people should tell their doctors of the possible exposure to Salmonella so proper tests can be performed for accurate diagnosis.

Symptoms of foodborne illnesses, including Salmonella, can include diarrhea that is often bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Some people also develop fevers when they have salmonellosis, the infection caused by Salmonella bacteria.

People who are otherwise healthy usually recover within a few days. Other people are at high-risk of developing serious and sometimes life-threatening illnesses. High-risk groups include young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers with questions may call Gravel Ridge Farms co-owner Dustin Smith at 205-363-1105.

The farm distributed the implicated eggs to locations including:

In Atlanta:

Candler Park Market

Grant Park Market

Westview Corner Market

Sevananda Natural Foods

The Merchantile

In Birmingham:

Piggly Wiggly Clairemont

Piggly Wiggly River Run

Piggly Wiggly Crestline

Piggly Wiggly Bluff Park

Piggly Wiggly Dunnavent Valley

Piggly Wiggly Warrior

Piggly Wiggly Homewood

Western Market Mt. Brook

Western Market Rocky Ridge

Foodland Eva

Warehouse Discount Grocery Hanceville

Warehouse Discount Grocery Cullman 2 locations

Foodland Priceville

Star Market Huntsville

Manna Grocery Tuscaloosa

